Marvel announced the era of mutants after «Deadpool and Wolverine» and a potential «Avengers vs. X-Men» movie

«Deadpool and Wolverine», which will be released in theaters this week, will usher in the era of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

«Now, we have characters from the X-Men world, the Mutants, that we didn’t have access to before. So, this is the beginning, and every movie after «Deadpool and Wolverine» will be the era of Mutants in the MCU», — says studio head Kevin Fahey.

The era of the multiverse did not go as Marvel and Disney had planned, given that the studio preferred quantity over quality (mainly due to the huge influx of TV shows on Disney+), so it seems that they decided to win back fans not only by cutting the lineup, but also by moving to a new era.

Feige also did not rule out the launch of the «Avengers vs. X-Men» movie in the future, given the new direction.

Marvel is currently looking for a director for the fifth and sixth «Avengers» and negotiates with the Rousseau brothers.. Previously, the films were publicly known as «Avengers: Kang’s Dynasty» and «Avengers: Secret Wars» (although Marvel is still deciding how to play up Jonathan Majors’ departure from the role of Kang the Conqueror after being accused of harassment).

It was also announced that in the next «Avengers» 60+ characters from the Marvel universe will appear. Earlier, the studio also thought about return of the original composition with Robert Downey Jr. at the helm, but Fahey denied these rumors.

Meanwhile, «Deadpool and Wolverine» will be the studio’s only movie to be released this year — theatrical release in Ukraine on July 25.