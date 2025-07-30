Marvel is not giving up: at least 14 MCU movies and TV series will be released in the coming years (full list + release dates)

The next two years will be marked for Marvel fans by the long-awaited return of «Spider-Man», «Avengers», and Robert Downey Jr. Along with movies, we’re looking forward to the continuation of some hit and not-so-hit TV series, along with brand new launches like «Wonder Man».

If you believe the statements of Marvel and Disney bosses about focus on quality, not quantity — this seems to be your only problem. There are at least 14 MCU projects coming out in the next two years and beyond, so for those interested, here’s a full list with release dates.

Series

Eyes of Wakanda — August 1, 2025

«Marvel Zombies» — October 2025

«Wonder Man» — December 2025

«Daredevil: Born Again» — second season, March 2026

«Vision Quest» — 2026

«Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man» — second season, 2026

«Punisher» — 2026

«X-Men ’97» — second season, no release date (probably 2027)

Movies

In the last couple of years, Marvel has changed its strategy and promised to release «only 2-3 films a year» focusing on quality rather than quantity — in this case, it is still being followed, which cannot be said about the series. In 2025, the studio released «Thunderbirds», «Captain America», and «Fantastic Four» — all of which had a good start, but the first two finished with a modest $382 million and $415 million, while third is still being broadcast. Very far from the previous achievements of «Avengers» or «Spider-Man», but slightly better than failed «Marvel» and «Ant-Man».

With the return of Downey and a new team «Avengers» as part of the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and more 20+ different characters from the MCU universe, Marvel has set itself ambitious billion-dollar goals. At the same time, in pursuit of a hit and famous actors studio «forgot» to complete the script — shooting «Yom Kippur» in full swing, but The actors have not yet seen the finished version There are also problems with «Blade»which is postponed, canceled, and then announced again. The only more or less bright future seems to be for «Spider-Man 4», which is due to start filming this week. Earlier, Tom Holland teased that the film will return Marvel to the «old school of cinema» with filming in real locations and practical effects, which seems to be a very interesting announcement.