Marvel Mystery: Giancarlo Esposito Says Fans Missed Captain America 4 Character’s Ego

Giancarlo Esposito has intrigued Marvel fans by stating that no one has guessed his role in the upcoming film «Captain America: A Brave New World». The actor shared this information in an interview with ComicBookMovie, fueling theseto his mysterious character.

The first trailer for the movie showed us Esposito wearing sunglasses and carrying a gun, but his role remains a mystery. «I had a great time on the set,» the actor said. «I won’t tell you who I play… people are trying to guess, but while that no one succeeded».

Trailer

Fans put forward various theories about the identity of Esposito’s character. The most popular versions are Agent X and George Washington Bridge. Agent X is a mercenary villain from the Deadpool universe, a master of hand-to-hand combat and shooting. George Washington Bridge is also a mercenary and former high-ranking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., who balances between good and evil.

Both characters have traits that make their are likely candidates for the role of Esposito. However, the audience will be able to find out the real personality of his character to find out only On February 14, 2025, when «Captain America: Brave New World» will be released.

Source: Dexerto