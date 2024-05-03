Marvel’s «Fantastic Four» is joined by the star of «Cobra Kai» and «Cruella» Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser from the TV series «Cobra Kai» will join the cast of the upcoming Marvel film «Fantastic Four» in an unnamed role. It is currently known that the film will feature Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka «Mr. Fantastic», Vanessa Kirby as Susan «Sue» Storm Richards, aka «The Invisible Woman», Ebon Moss-Bacrack as Benjamin «Ben» Grimm, aka «The Thing», and Julia Garner as «Silver Surfer».

The director of the «WandaVision» series, Mat Shakman, will direct the film from a script by Eric Pearson («Black Widow»), Josh Friedman («Terminator: Fate»), Overwatch video game director Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer («Bert and Arnie’s Friendship Manual»). The film’s setting suggests that the events are likely to take place sometime in the 1960s.

Hauser is probably best known for his role as Stingray in the Netflix series «Cobra Kai», but he recently had a role in the movie «Cruella». has also won a «Golden Globe» and a «Emmy» for his role in the 2022 Apple TV miniseries «Blackbird». He will also star alongside Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and Kevin Durand in the «Naked Gun» reboot, and will play comedian Chris Farley in the upcoming biopic. «Fantastic Four» will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Source: GamesRadar