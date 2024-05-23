Marvel to make a new series about Vision – premiere on Disney+ expected in 2025

Disney+ is going to resurrect Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new series. It is expected to be released in 2025, and Paul Bettany will return to his role.

Details about the new series have not yet been disclosed. It is only known that its development has been going on at Disney+ since 2022. At the time, it was said that, unlike «WandaVizhen», the new series would focus only on Vizhen, who is trying to restore his memory and humanity. Although the focus is on Vigen, there is a possibility that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will appear in the series. This would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.

Some have unofficially referred to the new spinoff as the «White Woman» project in honor of the last on-screen version of the character. He appeared at the end of the 8th episode of the series «WandaVizhen» as a result of the restoration and reactivation of Vizhen’s body. Subsequently, Vigen’s memories were also restored.

Currently, the new series about Vigen has no official title yet. Terry Matalas («Star Trek: Picard», «12 Monkeys») will be its showrunner.

Source: deadline