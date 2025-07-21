Marvel will introduce a new Iron Man and X-Men after the release of «Avengers: Secret Wars»

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says «will reimagine» X-Men and introduce a new Tony Stark/Iron Man after the release of «Avengers: Secret Wars».

Many of the actors who starred in the X-Men films of the 2000s and 2010s, will reprise their roles in «Avengers» next year — including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer — but all the subsequent films will feature new faces. This decision is reminiscent of the changes in the cast of Marvel Comics characters after the «Secret Wars» storyline (2015), where several timelines merged together, mixing up the characters from the main Marvel universe.

«We’re not just using this to wrap up the stories we’ve been telling since ‘Endgame,’ which is just as important — you can look at the Secret Wars comics to see where this is going to take you — we’re setting up for the future», says Feige. «”Avengers: Endgame” was literally about the ending. “Secret Wars is about the beginning».

At the same time, Faigi is very careful about changes, not calling them «restart», which in this case means starting the universe from scratch; rather, it is «reboot» — history remains, but a fresh rethinking takes place.

«Restart — it’s a scary word. Reset, single timeline — we are thinking in that direction».

Feige later added that «X-Men» — «where it happens next». The original comics, centered on Xavier’s School for Gifted Youth, naturally touched on teenage characters, so we should probably expect a young cast.

What’s even more interesting is that Marvel is planning to re-elect other well-known MCU characters — led by Tony Stark. As an example, Fahey cited other major movie franchises that have done this repeatedly.

«Amy Pascal and David Gaiman are now looking for a new James Bond», — Fahey said, referring to producers of the upcoming Bond movie from Amazon MGM. «David [Corensworth], the new Superman — was amazing. It will always be».

Obviously, the task will be challenging, as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man gave the MCU a powerful boost, making it what we know it to be today.

«I think it would be hard for anyone to do that when the actor has done such a great role,» Feig said. «How can they ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?».

Meanwhile, at least two actors from past franchises may still appear in the MCU. When asked about plans for the sequel hit «Deadpool and Wolverine» with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Fahey did not give a clear answer, but did not rule out the possibility:

«I think there’s still a lot of fun to be had with these two characters, — he said. «But let’s see what it is».

Downey Jr. instead got a completely new role in the MCU — Dr. Doom, who will appear in the movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment». Initially, it was expected that Jonathan Majors’ Kang would play the main villain in the film, but the studio parted ways with the actor over accusations of harassment. Now Marvel says that the reshuffle is not related to this incident, and that Doom was planned to be involved before the release of «Ant-Man 3».

«We started to realize that Kang — is not Thanos, and that there’s only one character who can be a great villain because he’s been one in comics for decades,» Feige said. «With the Fox acquisition, we finally had Dr. Doom. So we started talking about Doom even before we officially dropped Kang. And in fact, I started talking to Robert about this bold idea before Ant-Man 3 came out. We had a visionary plan — to take one of our greatest characters and bring in one of our greatest actors».

As a reminder, Marvel has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — both directed by the Russo brothers(«Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») based on scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. Firstwill debut on December 18, 2026and the second — December 17, 2027.

Meanwhile, «Fantastic Four» will be released in theaters on July 25, and the first reactions have already been evaluated by the movie as one of the best Marvel projects

Source: Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline