Massive fines in «Reserve+» for late data updates — even for those who have updated

In recent days, many people liable for military service have received a notification in the «Reserve+» app that they have been fined for late updating of their credentials. Last week, the Ministry of Defense just started rolling out a new version of the app, 1.7.1 with the function of paying fines online and with a 50% discount. However, the function immediately raised complaints.

Penalty for late data update

Starting from July 12, those liable for military service began to receive notifications of fines:

«Pay the fine online You have not updated your data by 07/16/2024.»

In the new section «Online fines», a fine notice with the text «Did not update your personal data on time» has also appeared. If you open it, you can read the details of the violation and create an application for a discounted fine payment.

The problem is that even those persons liable for military service who have complied with the requirements of the law and completed the update procedure in time received such a notification about the late update of data by 16.07.2024. In the comments to publications Deputy Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, new such messages appear every day. I have not been spared from this cup.

It is worth noting that the notifications of fines from the TCC for late data updates began to arrive in large numbers just before the expiration of the period in which men could be held liable for such a violation. The Code of Administrative Offenses stipulates that an administrative penalty for offenses under Articles 210 and 210-1 may be imposed within 3 months from the date of its detection, but not later than one year from the date of its commission. And on the eve of the expiration of the period when it is still possible to be held liable for such a violation (July 17, 2025), persons liable for military service began to receive massive notifications of fines. Even if they had managed to clarify the data before the date of July 16, 2024.

The expanded data from the registry even indicates the number and date of the case for late data update.

I updated the data on time, but received a fine notice

«What if in my case I did everything on time and according to the law, registered before the deadline of July 16, 2024, pasted the vin-code in May of the same year, and also underwent a preliminary medical examination in 2025. But today I received a fine for late updating of data. I provided everything on time and entered the information into Oberig with me, I personally saw it, I have all the supporting documents, including in paper form. How does it happen: I did everything on time, but now I have to pay a fine, or deal with my shopping center, which is now in complete collapse because of people with the same problem as me?” Kateryna Chernogorenko was asked in the comments to her publication.

There were many similar comments.

In response to this, Kateryna Chernogorenko advised to contact the TCC and the JV to clarify the situation.

«It seems that the information on updating your data is not available in the Oberig register. Contact your TCC and JV with this issue. If you have indeed corrected your data on time, you do not need to submit an application and pay a fine», — the Deputy Minister said.

Some of the affected men suggest that the system may incorrectly perceive the date of installation of the app «Reserve+» as the date of data update.

«The data was physically updated at the TCC in the 20th of June 2024 (i.e., on time), and I received a barcode pasted into the military ticket at the same time. After that, I was rebooked without any problems. Reserve+ was established on November 18, 2024. On July 12, I received a notification in Reserve+ about the need to pay a fine for late data updates. Apparently, the application considers the date of data update to be the date of download and registration in Reserve+. At the same time, there are no marks in the account document itself in the application about violation of the accounting rules, red color or anything like that. However, I have just downloaded the extended data from the Oberig — registry through the app, and on July 12, they even managed to open a case of an administrative offense (apparently automatically, because the day before, the functionality for paying fines was introduced in Reserve+). That is, for some reason, Reserve+ does not update the data through the CCP in June 2024 in a timely manner and automatically opens cases of administrative violations that do not exist. At the same time, your colleagues (Halyna Volovina), under the posts of people with a similar problem, argue that there is no fine and the notification in Reserve+ is informative based on data from Obereg. They say that you can simply not file an application for recognition of a violation, and there will be no fine in the future. However, based on the data downloaded from Obereg, the case of an administrative violation was registered. The Reserve’s Viber chat has been silent for several days, having promised feedback on Saturday. How does this all fit together? What should I do?” another user asks.

Visit to the TCC

In response to this, Kateryna Chernogorenko wrote that «in this case, it looks like there is no information about the clarification of your data in the Oberig register. Contact your TCC and JV with this issue. If you have indeed updated your data on time, you do not need to submit an application and pay a fine».

In other similar comments, the Deputy Minister also advised to contact the SCC to solve the problem. She also suggests the same algorithm of actions in cases where a person has actually violated the law, has already paid a fine, but still received a notice of an unpaid fine.

Following the official’s advice, I also addressed my district TCC and JV with a question about the fine for late data updates. It is worth noting that many men and women came to the TCC this morning with a similar problem — about half of the queue at the entrance was discussing the fine for not updating data by 16.07.2024.

After a brief check of the data in the electronic database, the TCC employee informed me that there were no violations of the law on my part. All the requirements for passing the VLC and updating the data were fulfilled on time. No fines were registered in my name in the system. Technical problem In response to the question why I received a fine notice in the application «You did not update the data by 07/16/2024», I was not given a clear answer. They only said that this message should disappear in 3 days, since there were no violations on my part. It is possible that in order to remove the notification of a fine in «Reserve+», you may need to log out of the application and then log in again — so that the information is updated. Also, in response to one of the comments, Kateryna Chernogorenko acknowledged a problem with the new online fine payment feature. According to her, «it was a technical problem that arose during the exchange of data between the registry and the» application. The developers are already working on fixing the situation.

So, if you have also received a fine notification in «Reserve+» You did not correct the data by 16.07.2024», but you are absolutely sure that you did everything correctly and on time, you should be patient and wait 3 business days. During this time, the developers should correct the corresponding section, and the data will be displayed correctly. At the same time, you should not agree to pay a fine in the application.

You should also contact your TCC and JV to check whether there is a real fine in the electronic system or whether it is really a malfunction of the application in your particular case. After all, even correct data could be entered into the system inaccurately due to errors. Therefore, it is worth making sure that everything is fine.

Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said thatnow every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+»and for the year of the application’s existenceit already has more than 4 million usersand more than 360 thousand active deferrals. Future plans include the instant display of messages from the CCP in «Reserve+» andnew types of deferrals.