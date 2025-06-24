Mastercard has joined the USDG stablecoin network

Mastercard payment system in the footsteps of Visa began to actively expand support for stablecoins. Mastercard will join the Paxos global dollar network, which will allow it to support USDG, USDC, PYUSD, FIUSD stablecoins in its network, as well as launch new opportunities through Mastercard Move and Mastercard Multi-Token Network.

Launched in November 2024 by crypto company Paxos in partnership with six other members, the Global Dollar Network’s stablecoin consortium allows members to mint, or create, their own stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

Mastercard also announced that it is adding support for PYUSD (a PayPal token) and FIUSD, a recently launched stablecoin from banking technology provider Fiserv. Mastercard already supports USDC, a Circle stablecoin.

In addition, Mastercard will add stablecoins to its international payment and transfer network called Mastercard Move, whose clients include MoneyGram, among others.

Also, the international payment system and Chainlink (LINK) have entered into a partnership that will allow Mastercard cardholders to buy cryptocurrency directly on the network.

Source: Mastercard