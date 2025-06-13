Mattel is releasing M3GAN? Barbie dolls will be controlled by OpenAI AI

Mattel — a world-renowned manufacturer of toys, including Barbie dolls — has signed an agreement with OpenAI to integrate artificial intelligence into its products.

The agreement envisages a combination of Mattel’s many years of experience in creating popular toys with advanced technologies artificial intelligence from OpenAI to create innovative, interactive products for children and families around the world.

Mattel and OpenAI will develop and produce a line of artificial intelligence toys. This includes Mattel branded toys, including Barbie and others. It is expected that the innovative toys will combine fun and entertainment, meeting all security, data privacy, and age-appropriate requirements. It is expected that the first toys from Mattel and OpenAI with AI integration should appear at the end of this year, but what exactly it will be is still a secret.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Mattel started using tools from OpenAI, including ChatGPT Enterprise for internal business operations. By integrating AI into its internal processes, Mattel hopes to optimize operations and facilitate faster and smarter product cycles.

«Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities, as well as new tools that drive productivity, creativity, and large-scale transformation across the company», — explains OpenAI’s COO Brad Lightcap.

Will AI toys be safe

Mattel assures that AI by OpenAI in their new toys will be uncompromising in terms of security and privacy. Until now, most toys with AI integration have been limited to features such as voice recognition and programmed responses. Real adaptability, engagement, and intelligence remain just talk.

There are also other concerns about the inherent quirks of AI models, such as the ability to produce fictitious information or exhibit inappropriate behavior toward users. It’s hard not to think of M3GAN — a 2022 thriller in which a toy controlled by artificial intelligence starts doing terrible things.

Perhaps the next step will be the emergence of an artificial intelligence Barbie that speaks, listens, and understands. However, the ethics of showing children toys that can carry on a real conversation remains uncertain.

Source: Interesting Engineering