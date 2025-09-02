MAX16 three-screen laptop with Intel Core i7-1260P costs from $700

A new laptop has been created in China that offers an unusual approach to expanding the workspace on the screen. The idea of multi-display solutions for laptops is not new: ASUS produced the Duo series with an additional screen below the main screen, and Lenovo experimented with roller OLED panels and rotating displays in a vertical orientation. Other brands, such as Acemagic and GPD, have integrated additional displays directly into the body of their devices. Now, another manufacturer has taken it a step further and created a laptop with three built-in screens.

This model is called the MAX16 Triple Screen Laptop. The main display has a diagonal of 16 inches, and two 10.5-inch screens are attached to it on the sides, which can be folded outward. At first glance, the design resembles removable dual-screen laptop panels, but here the side screens are integrated into the case with hinges. When closed, they fold inward to cover the central display. In the open position, the user gets a total screen area that feels like about 29.5 inches diagonally, albeit with noticeable bezels between the panels.

Features of the MAX16 Triple Screen Laptop

The laptop is based on 12th generation Intel Core processors (Alder Lake P-series) and uses DDR4-3200 memory. Users can choose from Core i7-1260P and Core i7-1270P processors. The configuration can include up to 64 GB of RAM and one PCIe 4.0 SSD. The system has a 77 Wh battery, 1-megapixel webcam, fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard.

The case has one USB-C port with support for DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD, three USB-A ports, an HDMI video output, an Ethernet network connector, and a 3.5 mm audio output. The specifications also include support for external graphics cards. However, the absence of Thunderbolt, USB4, or OCuLink raises doubts about how realistic such compatibility is in practice. The folded dimensions of the device are 374×261×28 mm, and it weighs — 2.6 kg.

The basic configuration of the MAX16 Triple Screen Laptop with Core i7-1260P starts at $700, and the version with Core i7-1270P costs closer to $1200.

Source: videocardz