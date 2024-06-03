MaxxPro — American «armored vehicle» that has withstood UAV and mortar attacks in Ukraine

A video of the battle near Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region shows a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle withstanding a series of direct Russian attacks. Despite at least three powerful explosions, the MaxxPro confidently followed its path. The episode reportedly took place in the Chasiv Yar area of Donetsk region of Ukraine, where fighting between Russia and Ukraine has been raging in recent months. The MaxxPro in the video was attacked by mortars and drones.

The MaxxPro, a US MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Armored Personnel Carrier) developed by Navistar Defense and Plasan Sasa of Israel, is the current armored vehicle of the US Marine Corps. The MaxxPro was created to help protect soldiers in Iraq from improvised explosive devices. Since 2007, when it entered service, it has saved thousands of lives, and now it is saving Ukrainian soldiers as well.

The M1224 MaxxPro is in service in 21 countries. Ironically, at least 70 vehicles are currently being used by the «Taliban» movement in Afghanistan — they were left inoperable by the US military during the withdrawal. In total, about 9000 vehicles were built.

The armored vehicle has a V-shaped hull that deflects explosions away from the crew. It is designed to withstand fire from ballistic weapons, mine explosions, and improvised explosive devices. The vehicle has 12 seats. It is equipped with a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun. The vehicle weighs up to 14.5 tons and measures 7.2 x 2.5 x 3 m and has a 9.3-liter engine with a capacity of up to 375 hp. In different versions, the MaxxPro has a payload from 1.6 to 5 tons.

«MaxxPro — is like a red rag for the Russians. They’re throwing everything they have at it, but it’s almost indestructible,” said The Times Ukrainian fighter.

Last year, the US announced that it would send 200 vehicles to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. The vehicles have repeatedly come under fire, but usually saved the soldiers inside. However, like other military equipment, MaxxPros are lost at the front. OSINT-ers from Oryx estimate the visually confirmed losses of Ukrainian M1224 MaxxPro at 90 units.

Sources: Business Insider, Wikipedia