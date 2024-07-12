Meditation among concrete: teaser of a new game from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer

Denis Rudy, the developer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, has announced a new game BRUTALIST. The project uses Unreal Engine 5.4 and offers players to explore an abandoned concrete world.

BRUTALIST — is a meditative third-person adventure where players will have to wander through abandoned buildings, find their way through mazes, and solve puzzles. The developers paid special attention to the game’s atmosphere, which combines post-apocalyptic elements with the aesthetics of brutal architecture.

Dennis Rudy, former head of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 level design team, shared details about his new project at your page on Facebook. According to him, the main goal of BRUTALIST is to create a unique gaming experience where players can enjoy the environment and uncover the story through exploring locations.

The game offers a number of challenges for players. In addition to finding paths and solving puzzles, they will have to monitor oxygen levels and avoid areas with high radiation.

BRUTALIST is scheduled for release in 2025 on Steam. The game will have text localization in Ukrainian and English, which will make it available to both domestic and foreign players.

