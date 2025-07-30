Meet Peilak: «Avatar 3» revealed the star of «Harry Potter» as the leader of the Windrunners (he was left out of the trailer)

Recently, the first trailer of «Avatar: Fire and Ashes» was officially unveiled to the public, but one important character was left out — Empire has corrected this unfortunate mistake by presenting the first look at the leader of the Windrunners, played by David Thewlis.

The Windrunners, or Tlalim clan, are one of two new Na’vi factions alongside the Ashes tribe, whose members travel on giant jellyfish-like creatures from Pandora. We were shown the latter in the trailer, but the leader of the group, named Peilak, was left out.

«They’re still 100% Na’vi, but they’re not tied to a particular area, which is a difference because most peoples are very deeply rooted in their sense of place», — says director James Cameron of the clan. Palahniuk, on the other hand, «plays a long» and his role will stretch «far beyond» the third movie. «Same with the characters of Kate and Cliff [Ronal and Tonovari] in the last movie».

David Thewlis, best known for his role as Remus Lupin in «Harry Potter», took on the role of Peilak. The actor briefly described his character, noting that he is — one of the greatest Na’vi to be seen in the movie.

«The way he carries himself, he has great posture, he’s absolutely stunning in the movie».

The Windrunners are expected to team up with Jake (Sam Worthington) and the sea clan Metkaine — against the film’s main antagonist, the Ashes clan, the Mankwans, led by Warang Una Chaplin. The Mankwans have been hardened by a tragedy that has forced them to move away from the spiritual essence of Pandora, Ava.

«They have a lot of unresolved trauma,» Chaplin says. «They had a natural disaster, and Warang said: “Fuck Ava.” She essentially goes to another power and tries to use it to lead her people away from suffering. It’s easy to fall into a villain mentality, but she’s actually a heroine to her people. Because she saved them from suffering, hunger and begging».

Compared to the original 2009 film «Avatar», which only briefly touched on the different clans living on Pandora, «Waterworld» introduced a world full of new characters — some of whom will become key in future films where the story may move away from Sully’s family. Cameron clarifies that he still plans to make the fourth and fifth Avatar films independently.

«There is no reason not to. I am healthy, I am ready to work. However, I do not rule out [retirement]. It takes a lot of energy to cope with this volume for another 6-7 years».

In addition, the 70-year-old director is planning an animated anthology series based on «Avatar», films about Hiroshima, and a film adaptation of Joe Abercrombie’s «Devils».

«I said to [Disney executives], look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the same world, but with stories you wouldn’t expect from it», — the director explains. «There might even be a feature-length animated film — for streaming or theaters».

«Avatar: Fire and Ashes» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on December 18. Earlier, Cameron hinted that the movie will be the longest in the series,but without exact numbers. «The Waterway», for comparison, had a timing of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

