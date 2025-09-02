Meet Rosalyn Rothwood: a first look at Lady Gaga in the second season of Wednesday

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Lady Gaga’s character in the Wednesday series under the mysterious name Rosalyn Rothwood.

In the photo, the singer poses in a white outfit with white hair, and she has The Thing on her shoulder — in general, it looks like her aesthetic is very suitable for the show with visionary Tim Burton.

A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood. pic.twitter.com/msWK8LzP06 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2025

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

After Gaga’s song helped Jenna Ortega’s dance from the first season of Wednesday go viral, rumors spread that the singer would appear in the sequel. Eventually, they were partially confirmed trailer for the second season finale, where you could hear her voice at the end. The only question left was who Gaga would play.

Who is Rosalyn Rothwood?

Rothwood is described as a “legendary” Nevermore teacher whose paths “cross with Wednesday”. And that’s about it.

At the Golden Globe Awards, Ortega hinted that the singer looks like a “mother of a monster,” hinting at a connection to the guide. At the same time, after the release of the first part of the second season, there was speculation that Gaga might play Wenzday’s long-lost aunt and Morticia’s sister.

Gaga herself has a decent acting experience and has previously starred in A Star Is Born, The House of Gucci and The Joker: Madness for Two”. In addition to her cameo, she created the song “The Dead Dance” for Wednesday, which will debut alongside the second part of the season with a music video directed by Burton.

Currently, the first four episodes of the second season of Wednesday are available on Netflix, and the rest will be released tomorrow, September 3. Previously, the series extended for a third season.