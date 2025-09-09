Meet the Apple Watch Ultra 3: satellite connectivity, larger screen, and up to 42 hours of battery life for $799

Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which now supports 5G and satellite connectivity, and has an enlarged LTPO3 display — the size of the watch is the same as its predecessor, but the screen is “stretched” to the edges.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 continues the lineup of Apple Watch Ultra 2, introduced in 2023; the black version of Ultra 2, released last year; and the original Ultra of 2022. This lineup is traditionally targeted at athletes and active lifestyles, offering long battery life (in this case, up to 42 hours of battery life, and in Low Power Mode — up to 72 hours), bright displays, and advanced GPS for tracking workouts.

The new Ultra also receives alerts for signs of hypertension and can provide sleep assessments.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in black and natural titanium colors for $799. The public release will take place on September 19, but it is already available for pre-order in the US.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3 were also shown at the presentation. In addition to the new devices, this fall the company will launches watchOS 26, which includes features such as Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, an improved Smart Stack, a wrist gesture to dismiss notifications, and Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language (which will also appear in other Apple products).