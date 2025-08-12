Meet the iPhone 17 Pro! The fake came out before the original

It seems that someone got tired of reading leaks about the iPhone 17 and made the phone himself a month before Apple’s presentation.

The smartphone imitates not only the look of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro based on the leaked design of the device, but also the iOS interface. Photo of the fake (which technically cannot be considered as such, since the original is not yet available) shared on X by reviewer Sonny Dickon. The device looks almost exactly alike, right down to the Android-based user interface and wallpaper, inspired by the look of iOS 18. However, this is the first inaccuracy, as Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro will ship with iOS 26 out of the box.

The clone design is based on a lot of leaks that are available to date, including CAD files and photos of iPhone 17 Pro prototypes that appeared on the Internet. A large number of pre-release materials made it possible to imitate in the smallest detail. Counterfeiters can easily take advantage of the pre-release hype to make some money: such devices usually imitate premium designs but are not too expensive. You don’t even have to pass off a clone as an original — some users will gladly buy a phone with a “status” design to flaunt it in public.

Externally, this iPhone has all the characteristic details of the upcoming novelty. Recreated shape elongated camera unitand their location, and there is something similar to Dynamic Island on the front. The device in the hand even has a logo, which indicates an attempt at direct counterfeiting. However, the box seems to depict a slightly different design: it has a different color area on the back. The image on the box does not seem to be as thorough as the phone itself, as if it was created in a hurry.

The author of the post did not share the source of the photos, nor did he name the manufacturer or any other details. Given that the poster is a photographer and obviously has the necessary editing skills, doubts arise even in the very existence of the device. It is believed that Apple deliberately spreads rumors about its devices to create a stir, so this attempt can be considered witty trolling.