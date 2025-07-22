The first official poster of «Avatar 3» has been released, revealing one of the key characters of the movie — the villain and leader of the Ashes Clan named Varang.

The movie, officially titled «Avatar: Fire and Ashes», will take Jake and Neytiri’s family into uncharted territory, where they will meet a new group of Na’vi — the Ashes Clan and their fearsome leader Warang.

«Warang — a leader of the people who has experienced incredible hardships. She was hardened by this», — said in an interview with Empire, director James Cameron. «She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider evil. One of the things we wanted to do with this movie is not just show black and white. We try to go beyond the paradigm of “all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good”».

Una Chaplin — Spanish actress and granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, best known for her role as Talisa in «Game of Thrones» and, unfortunately, for her role as the the support of the Russians.

The full trailer for «Avatar: Fire and Ashes» will be broadcast during the screenings of «Fantastic Four» in theaters and will be released online some time later. In any case, many fans have already has familiarized itself with the leaked video as which revealed something «plot deja vu» and the movie’s impressive special effects.

The trailer takes viewers back to the lush world of Pandora and introduces two new tribes of Na’vi: The Wind Merchants, who travel the skies in balloon-like devices, and their sworn rivals, the Fire Men, who travel on flying creatures. The two clans clash, and one of the Na’vi dies after being hit by a fire arrow.

«We can’t live like this, baby,» says Jake Natiri. «We can’t live with this hate».

Fire and Ashes picks up immediately after Waterworld, in which Jake and his family team up with the water tribe of Pandora known as the Metka’ina to fight against the tyrannical Resource Development Administration. In the new movie, they are contrasted with the Ashes Nation, who have split from Jake’s Na’vi clan and their nature-worshiping religion. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang will reprise their roles in the threequel.

«Avatar: Fire and Ashes» is due to be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. The fourth and fifth films in the franchise are scheduled for December 21, 2029 and December 19, 2031, respectively. Cameron is also thinking about the 6th and 7th films, but most likely «passes the baton» to the successor.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

First «Avatar» considering repeat rentals (but without inflation) ranks first in the list of the richest films earnings of $2.8 billion. «The Waterway», released at the end of 2022, cost a whopping $400 million and eventually earned $2.3 billion. Thanks to this, James Cameron became the only director in history to have three projects in the top 20 grossing films of all time.