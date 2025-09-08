Meeting of Shogun and Squid Game: trailer of the new Netflix series about the royal battle of 300 samurai

The first teaser trailer for Last Samurai Standing has been released — a new Netflix project in the genre of battle royale, reminiscent of a mixture of “Shogun” and “Squid Game”.

The series, based on the Ikusagami series of novels by Imamura Shogo, is set in the late 19th century, during the Meiji period. Three hundred samurai gather at Tenryuji temple in Kyoto to play a game of life and death, tempted by the promise of a large cash prize. Each of the participants receives a wooden token, and the main task is to keep theirs, take the others from their rivals, and be the first to reach Tokyo to collect their winning 100 billion yen.

“When the starting signal is given, the temple erupts into chaos, starting a fierce struggle for survival where only one can win.”

According to Netflix, the series promises “epic action” that pushes the boundaries of visual storytelling by combining state-of-the-art computer graphics with practical effects “to create some of the most realistic and moving action scenes ever seen on Japanese television.” One such scene was shot over several days with the participation of more than 1,000 actors and crew members.

The series was directed by Fujii Michihito (The Last 10 Years) and starred Junichi Okada (Samurai Sujiro Sagu), who also produced and directed the fight scenes. The rest of the cast includes Fujisaka Yumiya, Kiyohara Kaya, Higashide Masahiro, Sometani Shota, Saotome Taichi, Endo Yuya, Futikami Yasushi, Joe Kairi, Yamada Takayuki, Ichinose Wataru, Yoshioka Riho, Ninomiya Kazunari, Tamaki Hiroshi, and Ito Hideaki.

Among the newly announced newcomers: Hamada Gaku (Superintendent General Kawaji Toshiyoshi), Okazaki Taiiku (heir to the Kyōhachi-ryū school Keage Jinroku), Yura Arata (Minister of the Interior Okubo Toshimichi), Tanaka Tetsushi (Chief of Communications Maejima Hisoka), and Nakajima Ayumu (Secretary to Okubo Nagase Shinpei).

The series “To the Last Samurai” will be released on Netflix on November 13, with 6 episodes at once.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Teaser trailer

Poster