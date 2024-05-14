«Megalopolis» Coppola has received the first trailer — The Shine and the Decline of New Rome

«Our new film «Megalopolis» — is the best work I’ve ever had the honor of directing», — reads the quote from iconic director Francis Ford Coppola, added to the official trailer for his new epic film.

The film, which will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, was a project that Coppola had been working on for many years. He first started working on the script in the 1980s. The legendary director of «The Godfather» and «Apocalypse Now» invested $120 million of his own money in the film.

The trailer begins with a voiceover reflecting on decline: «When does an empire die? Does it collapse in one terrible moment? No, no. But there comes a time when people no longer believe in it». This is followed by Roman chariot races, cityscapes, scenes of protest or beautiful life, and a cutaway of many other fragments.

According to the official synopsis, «Megalopolis» — is a Roman epic saga set in an imaginary modern America. The city of New Rome is about to change, causing a conflict between Caesar Catiline (Adam Driver), a brilliant artist who wants to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opponent, Mayor Franklin Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to the status quo of perpetuating greed, special interests, and guerrilla warfare. Torn between them is the socialite Julia Cicero (Natalie Emmanuelle), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Caesar has divided her loyalties and led her to discover what she believes humanity deserves».

«Metropolis» has an all-star cast: Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney and Dustin Hoffman.

Written and directed by Coppola, produced by Fred Rus, Barry Hirsch and Michael Bederman. Executive producers: Anahid Nazarian, Barry Osborne, Darren Demetre.

Source: Variety