Meta has launched an ad on Instagram that can’t be missed

Advertising is Meta’s biggest source of revenue, so the company plans to make it even more intrusive on Instagram.

According to social media posts, Instagram users have started noticing a new type of ad in the app that, like YouTube, cannot be skipped right away – you have to watch a few seconds of the video before moving on to regular content.

Holy moly! Meta seemingly is now forcing us to watch ads in our feeds on Instagram! The app legit stopped me from scrolling past this ad which is just a bonkers move to me. pic.twitter.com/740EXjGyl2 — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) June 1, 2024

В a post on Reddit users clarified that if you click on the information icon next to the advertisement, a message will appear:

«You see a commercial break. This is a new way to view ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to skip the ad before you can continue watching».

In the comments TechCrunch Meta’s representative noted that the company regularly «tests formats that can benefit advertisers» and «will provide updates» if these tests lead to «any official product changes»

However, Meta did not specify whether the tests are conducted worldwide and whether they apply to Reels and Stories separately.

Earlier in Europe, Meta offered a paid subscription, which will allow you to get rid of a large number of ads on its platforms for money.