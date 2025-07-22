MG4 electric car for $11 thousand covers 537 km thanks to a new generation battery

MG, a part of the Chinese giant SAIC, has announced a new «first mass-market electric car» MG4. The novelty combines semi-solid-state batteries, a range of more than 500 km and an affordable price.

The MG4 hatchback will be powered by an innovative semi-solid-state battery from QinTao Energy. According to the brand manager MG According to Chen Cui, the new battery contains only 5% of electrolyte, which provides a higher energy density of — 180 Wh/kg. As a result, the budget electric vehicle will be able to travel up to 537 km on a single charge (according to the Chinese CLTC cycle). Compared to popular LFP batteries, the new battery is 13.8% more efficient in cold conditions at -7°C. This is an important advantage for countries with winters, as the car loses less range in the cold.

The MG4 is equipped with a 70 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive, and a 161 hp (120 kW) electric motor. The company has not yet disclosed the exact price, but hints that the car will cost from $11 thousand to $16.5 thousand BYD Dolphin — another low-cost electric car from China.

For comparison: Dolphin offers LFP batteries with a capacity of 44.9 and 60.48 kWh, which provide a range of 420-520 km on a single charge. Thus, MG4 has the potential to outperform its competitor both in terms of performance and price.

In addition, the MG4 is slightly larger than the Dolphin, which should provide more space for passengers and luggage:

length — 4395 mm (vs. 4280 mm for Dolphin),

width — 1842 mm (vs. 1770 mm),

wheelbase — 2750 mm (vs. 2700 mm).

The car will receive a new intelligent cabin system developed jointly with electronics manufacturer Oppo.

On July 14, the first production MG4 electric car with the new battery rolled off the SAIC assembly line. The official presentation of the new product is scheduled for August 5. Then the price and additional features will be revealed. However, we already know that this model is planned to be launched on international markets.

Source: electrek