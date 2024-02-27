Micron at MWC 2023 — smallest 1TB UFS 4.0 memory module for next top smartphones

Micron also distinguished itself at MWC 2024 — the leading US chipmaker announced The «smallest» UFS 4.0 flash memory module, which measures just 9×13 millimeters. The storage capacity is still up to 1 TB, and the maximum sequential read and write speeds are 4300 and 4000 MB/s, respectively.

The new product is aimed at future flagship smartphones. The chip is based on 232-layer 3D NAND memory, developed jointly by Micron’s laboratories in the U.S., China and Korea — in response to a request from manufacturers to free up space inside the case for larger batteries.

New Micron memory for next-generation flagship smartphones

Micron engineers have managed to make the UFS 4.0 chip 20% smaller than the previous 11×13 mm model introduced last June. Further miniaturization (smaller footprint) has provided the desired reduction in power consumption without sacrificing overall performance.

At the same time, Micron introduced HPM (High-Performance Mode) — a patented feature that optimizes performance during intensive smartphone use, namely, after activating HPM, memory performance increases by 25%.

Micron has already begun shipping the first samples of UFS 4.0 to its key customers in three versions— 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. We expect the first smartphones with Micron UFS 4.0 memory to be available in the second half of 2024.