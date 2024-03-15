Microsoft has extended its subscription to Copilot Pro and provided an opportunity for all users to test LLM GPT-4 Turbo from OpenAI.

Copilot Pro is now available in a total of 222 countries. Users will be able to take advantage of the new features in a free one-month trial version. Then — a subscription for $20.

Copilot Pro includes:

priority access to the latest OpenAI models;

the ability to create your own Copilot GPT

Copilot Pro in Office web apps, no Microsoft 365 subscription required.

You can also use Copilot GPT Builder, but only on personal computers. But then any chatbot can be used on both PCs and mobile devices.

Copilot Pro subscribers who prefer the older LLM GPT-4 version of Copilot can switch to it by selecting the corresponding option in the menu.

The Copilot Pro integration will also soon be available in the mobile apps.

«In the coming months, we will extend this benefit to our free mobile apps, including Microsoft 365 and Outlook for iOS and Android», — said General Manager of Search and Artificial Intelligence Marketing at Microsoft Divya Kumar on the Microsoft blog.

To try out Copilot Pro, you need to install Copilot on iOS or Android and get a free trial. In this way, Microsoft is trying to encourage users to use the Copilot mobile app more.

Microsoft is also expanding the availability of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more businesses. Customers who have Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, etc. will be eligible to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft launched the Copilot Pro subscription in mid-January.

OpenAI first announced GPT-4 Turbo in November 2023. It offers access to a larger context window of 128 thousand characters, which brings the volume of text tooltips to 300 pages.