Microsoft advises restarting computer 15 times to remove «blue screen of death» CrowdStrike on Windows

The technologies we deserve.

Microsoft seems to have found a solution to overcome what could turn out to be the biggest disruption in IT history — according to the corporation, you just need to restart your computer… many times.

The tip was noticed by the website 404 Media in a Friday update from Microsoft.

«We have received reports of successful recovery from some customers who have tried restarting the virtual machine multiple times», Microsoft told users. «Multiple restarts may be required (15 known), but overall feedback suggests that restarting is the most effective troubleshooting step at this point».

Businesses seem to be slowly recovering from the problem that spread around the world this morning. As a reminder, as a result of failure to update the CrowdStrike antivirusToday, IT systems around the world have been affected (including Ukraine, where users reportedproblems with monobank and Nova Poshta services and interruptions in the Vodafone network). About 1,100 flights have been canceled worldwide, and CNN reportsabout the collapse at airports. Some train stations, banks, television, and hospitals are also currently closed, and there are reports of disruptions in emergency services and 911 in the United States.

Crowdstrike said in a comment that it is actively working with customers affected by the defect in Windows (Mac and Linux hosts are not affected). The problem has been identified, isolated and is being fixed.