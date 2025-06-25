Microsoft and Meta release Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition — VR helmet for $399 on sale now

Meta and Microsoft have officially released the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition VR headset, the first device in the Quest line to be branded with Xbox.

The headset of the first collaboration between these tech giants in the VR segment is already available in the US and UK for $399. To put it simply, Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a limited edition regular Quest 3S model with 128 GB memory. The helmet has a few cosmetic differences, including the body and controllers painted in the Xbox style (Carbon Black + Velocity Green). At the same time, the helmet has a green Xbox logo, and the interface has a custom design with Microsoft branding.

The headset will come with a set of accessories:

Elite Head Strap with built-in battery (regular price — $129);

a limited edition wireless Xbox controller in the same colors;

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription;

3 months of Meta Horizon+.

The Game Pass subscription allows you to stream games on the headset through the Xbox Cloud Gaming cloud service. In addition, you can run a full-screen virtual display and augmented reality mode on the headset.

Game Pass has been available in the Quest ecosystem for some time, but neither the Xbox store nor the Game Pass library itself supports VR content yet. At the same time, the headset is not limited to Microsoft games: it runs on HorizonOS, has full access to the Meta Quest library, and supports SteamLink for streaming games from a PC.

For those who don’t need the bundled strap or controller, Meta offers the 128GB Quest 3S for $299 — $100 cheaper. The 256GB version is also an alternative, but it doesn’t have any of the Xbox Edition bonuses. Competitive PSVR 2 will cost about the samebut requires a PlayStation 5 and is not standalone.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition VR headset is already available in the US and the UK. According to Microsoft’s vice president of partnerships, Laurie Wright, «quantities are extremely limited» and no new shipments are planned after the sale.

Source: The Verge