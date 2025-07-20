Microsoft closes Movies & TV store on Xbox and PC

Microsoft no longer sells movies? The company suddenly closed Movies & TV app, available on Xbox and Windows PCs.

«Microsoft is no longer offering new entertainment content for purchase, including movies and TV shows, on Microsoft.com, the Microsoft Store on Windows, or the Microsoft Store on Xbox. However, you can continue to access your purchased content in the «Movies & TV» app on Xbox or on your Windows device»,” the statement reads.

Previously downloaded movies and shows will remain in the user’s account and will continue to play at the maximum supported resolution. However, it will not be possible to transfer purchased content to another service. However, it will still be possible to do this with purchases in the service if the user is in the United States.

You can continue to install and use other third-party programs for playback of streaming video from the Xbox and Windows stores, including Prime Video and Apple TV, which will not see any changes. Microsoft is also not offering any refunds for previous purchases.

The Microsoft Movies & TV program was first introduced as Xbox Video in 2012, when it replaced the Zune Video Marketplace that had been in operation since 2006. It was Microsoft’s response to Apple’s iTunes and Amazon services. Microsoft positioned the Xbox One, which was released in 2013, as a universal multimedia device, but the closure of Movies & TV means a rejection of this principle.

Source: Engadget