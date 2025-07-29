Microsoft Edge becomes an AI browser — product comparison, tabbed help, and more in Copilot Mode

Microsoft has started testing a new experimental Copilot Mode in its Edge browser. This mode adds advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to the browser that not only respond to queries, but also help you manage open tabs, book restaurants, search for information by voice, and even organize your browsing into logical, themed «travel».

Copilot mode is a cross between limited integration Gemini, which Google is testing in Chromeand AI updates that Comet offers in your browser. You can allow Copilot to see all your open tabs to analyze and summarize the information displayed in each of them. With this, you can ask the chatbot to compare multiple hotels you’re looking at, or help you summarize the best purchase from multiple product tabs.

Copilot in Edge supports voice navigation to find information on a website or open tabs with products for comparison. Microsoft also plans to give Copilot access to your Edge browser history and credentials (with user permission) so that the chatbot can make reservations on your behalf.

These new Copilot features in Edge build on the existing integration of the AI assistant in the browser, as well as progress in Copilot Vision.

«Copilot will soon be able to help you with your tasks and organize your web browsing — past and present — into useful, themed journeys»,” says Sean Lindersay, vice president of product at Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot Mode is optional. You can turn it on or off in Edge settings at any time. If you’re not interested in the mode, you can continue to use the browser without any AI changes.

Microsoft calls Copilot mode an «experimental» feature that will be gradually developed. For now, it is «free for a limited time» and with restrictions on the use of certain Copilot features. This suggests that Microsoft will likely tie Copilot Mode to a paid subscription or service plan in the future.

