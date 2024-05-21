Microsoft Edge will translate videos from YouTube, LinkedIn, Reuters, and some other sites — not yet in Ukrainian

Microsoft Edge will soon offer real-time video translation on sites like YouTube, LinkedIn, Coursera, and more. At this year’s Build event, Microsoft announced that a new AI-powered feature will be able to translate voice content with dubbing and subtitles while you watch.

Currently, the feature supports Spanish to English translation, as well as English to German, Hindi, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. In addition to making it easy to translate videos into the user’s language, Edge’s new AI feature should also make videos more accessible to those with hearing impairments.

Edge will support real-time translation for videos on news sites such as Reuters, CNBC, and Bloomberg. Microsoft plans to add more languages and supported sites in the future.

Currently, Edge already offers the ability to summarize the content of YouTube videos, but it cannot generate text summaries of each video because it relies on the existing transcript.

