Microsoft has opened the Windows 10 beta test for «new features» — despite the fact that it will stop supporting the OS in 2025

Microsoft intends to stop supporting Windows 10 from October 14, 2025 and encourages users to upgrade to the current version of Windows 11. However, the company is now taking the unusual step of opening its Windows 10 beta program to test new features and improvements.

Windows 10 has already received the AI Copilot feature, which was originally exclusive to Windows 11, and may well receive other features soon.

«To bring new features and improve Windows 10 the way we need to, we need a place for Windows Insider» to actively develop features,” the Microsoft Windows Insider team explains in a blog post. «So today we’re opening up the beta channel to Windows Insiders who are currently running Windows 10».

Microsoft hasn’t revealed what additional Windows 10 features it plans to test in the future, but Windows Insider members can join the beta channel to get them early. Importantly, the Windows 10 end-of-support date of October 14, 2025 is still on track.

As a reminder, last year Microsoft announced that it had completed work on major Windows 10 updates. But later, the company changed its approach to add more features to the OS. Microsoft describes this change as a way to «make sure everyone can get the most out of their current Windows PC».

Source: The Verge