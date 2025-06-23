Microsoft improves the accuracy of quantum computing by 1000 times

Microsoft programmers say they’ve managed to develop a new way to fix bugs in quantum computing using innovative 4D coding.

The new codes developed by Microsoft are designed to solve the problem of numerous errors in quantum computing. Classical computing uses backups of every bit of information sent to correct errors. In case of damage to one or more bits, the backup — continues to store the information, preventing the final loss.

However, qubits cannot be copied or measured. This makes it much more difficult to detect and correct errors. Typically, quantum error correction involves adding additional «physical» qubits to the system. These qubits are confused with the «logical» qubits that have quantum information Scientists can check for errors by measuring entangled physical qubits. This allows the computing process to continue.

Scientists usually use 4D codes in the process of quantum error correction, reproducing the topology of quantum processing surfaces on a four-dimensional lattice. However, most modern error correction methods in quantum computing either very difficult to scale or requires a large amount of resources. The more physical qubits are required to ensure the faultless operation of a quantum system and the more approaches to error correction are needed, the more energy is required for computing.

«Microsoft’s new four-dimensional geometric codes require very few physical qubits per logical qubit, can check for errors in a single approach, and demonstrate a 1,000-fold reduction in error rate», — says is a technical specialist in advanced quantum research at Microsoft Quantum, Krista Svore.

The study focused on changing the a torus-shaped 4D geometric code used to correct errors in some quantum computing systems. The new 4D code combines the space in which correction codes operate with the operational space in which information qubits are located by entanglement.

The new code works in four dimensions, using a mathematical expression that allows entanglement points to create connections on a surface «torus». While 4D codes have been used before to create self-correcting quantum memories, in this case their use should be considered innovative because the researchers calculated a geometric «rotation» that allows the same amount of code to cover the same amount of system space using fewer additional «physical» qubits.

Overlaying the 4D code creates a larger representative space that reflects most of the quantum state of the actual qubits in use. This allows researchers to detect errors in the code without disturbing the actual quantum processes.The researchers tested the code on working quantum computers and experimentally confirmed the findings of their own research. The researchers tested this code on working quantum computers and experimentally confirmed the conclusions of their own research.

«Universal fault-tolerant quantum computers can be implemented using 4D geometric codes that are designed to efficiently implement an increasing number of logical qubits with a small number of physical qubits, while providing low-depth logic cycles and universal fault tolerance», — say researchers from Microsoft.

In addition, the developers demonstrated an innovative technology for replacing atoms used as qubits in case they are lost In some quantum computing systems, qubits are created by capturing neutral atoms with laser tweezers and holding them in place. During the computation, these atoms can be lost or dropped.

Scientists from the Microsoft claims that they were able to replace the lost atoms within the cycle by using an atomic beam that introduces new atoms into the system without disrupting the computation. Based on the results, the new family of 4D codes may represent the second breakthrough in quantum error correction in the last few weeks. On June 10, IBM made a similar announcement, announcing that it had developed quantum error correction methods that will lead to the development of a demonstrably useful quantum computer by 2029.

The results of the study are published on the preprint server arXiv