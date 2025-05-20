Microsoft integrates blockchain data into its Fabric analytics platform

Microsoft has announced integration with crypto startup Space and Time Labs (SXT). This will allow direct access to reliable blockchain data in real time directly through Microsoft Fabric, a data analytics platform.

Fabric users will have access to streaming data from major blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sui. The data is transferred via Microsoft Azure OneLake, a unified cloud storage solution.

With the rise of decentralized applications and digital assets, the need for transparent, reliable data is growing across industries – not just cryptocurrencies. By leveraging the proven Space and Time computing engine, Microsoft is positioning Fabric as a powerful tool for developers, analysts, and enterprises looking to bridge Web2 and Web3.

Microsoft Fabric is a unified analytics platform that combines services such as Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI into a single environment. The platform simplifies all stages of working with data: from collection and transformation — to visualization and integration with AI. Now, blockchain data has been added to these capabilities.

Source: Х