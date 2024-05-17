Microsoft is likely to add a new Call of Duty installment to the Game Pass — subscription when the game releases in October

According to knowledgeable sources, Microsoft has decided to add the next Call of Duty installment to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is expected to announce this during the Xbox presentation on June 9.

Earlier this month, Microsoft discussed whether to include new releases of the Call of Duty series in Game Pass. Some in the company feared that the revenue generated from typical Call of Duty sales would be undermined if the game appeared in the Game Pass subscription service. Activision traditionally sells copies of Call of Duty at a price of about $70 or more. At the same time, more than 20 million copies are sold on average.

It is not yet clear whether Microsoft plans to charge an additional fee for Call of Duty in Game Pass, as well as whether the company will raise the subscription fee for Game Pass Ultimate. It seems that Microsoft is considering raising the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate again. Currently, Activision plans to release the next Call of Duty game in late October, which is rumored to be set during the Gulf War of the 90s.

Microsoft will hold its big summer Xbox presentation on June 9, and the Call of Duty direct event will take place immediately after the main part of the presentation. The corporation is likely to announce a new Gears of War game during the show. The presentation will also feature several release dates for upcoming Xbox games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Source: The Vegre