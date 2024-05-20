Microsoft launches Recall — artificial intelligence will record everything you do on your PC for quick recovery

Microsoft is launching Recall for Windows 11, a new tool that tracks everything a user sees and does on their computer. It makes it possible to search and restore everything that was ever done on the device.

The scope of Recall, which Microsoft internally calls AI Explorer, is incredibly broad. It includes logging what is done in programs, tracking communication during meetings, remembering all the websites the user has visited, and more. All you need to do to go back to these steps is to perform the Recall («Recall») action, which is similar to an AI search. It will provide a snapshot of the desired time period.

Everything that is done on the PC is displayed on a timeline that you can scroll through. You can also search for live meetings and videos thanks to Live Captions, which transcribes and even translates speech.

Microsoft once tried something similar but less powerful in Windows 10 with Timeline, but discontinued the feature in 2021. There is also a very similar program for Mac called Rewind. The software runs on Macs with M processors and, like Recall, logs everything that is done, listens to all meetings, and provides access to a chatbot to find something. However, Recall will have deep integration with Windows, while Rewind is a third-party program that needs to be installed and system permissions granted.

Recall will not work with all Windows 11 computers. You will need to purchase one of several new Copilot Plus computers based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips, which have the neural processing unit (NPU) required for Recall to work.

Microsoft promises users that the Recall index remains local and private on the device. Recall will be able to pause and delete individual content.

Source: The Verge