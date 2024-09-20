Microsoft releases Windows app for iPhone, Android and macOS

Microsoft has released the Windows App for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, browsers, Android, and even Windows PCs. The Windows App is essentially a hub for streaming a copy of Windows from a variety of sources, including Windows 365, Azure virtual desktop, remote desktop, and more.

This new unified app has been in testing for almost a year. It includes a customizable home screen, support for multiple monitors, and USB redirection so that users can use local devices such as webcams, storage devices, and printers as if they were connected directly to cloud PCs.

The Windows App is limited to Microsoft work and school accounts, as it is primarily designed for existing users of remote desktop clients for Windows and other operating systems. Microsoft has had similar programs for connecting to Windows computers remotely for decades, including Remote Desktop Connection, which still ships as part of Windows 11. These programs, including the new Windows App, are useful for connecting to work computers from a personal laptop or PC.

There is currently no indication that Microsoft plans to support consumer accounts in its new Windows App. Last year, it was revealed that Microsoft has a long-term goal of moving Windows completely to the cloud to «provide improved AI-powered services and full roaming of people’s digital experiences».

Windows users can get the Windows App from Microsoft Store. It is also available in Apple App Store for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. A public preview version is available for Android.

