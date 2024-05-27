Microsoft says Windows 11 is better than Windows 10 because of the… celebrity gossip available

Eventually, Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10, so security updates will only be available to customers who are willing to pay for them. This will happen on October 14, 2025. And to encourage users to upgrade to the current version of the OS, the company decided to remind why Windows 11 is better than Windows 10.

According to Microsoft, there are several reasons to prefer Windows 11. In particular, the new OS has an updated user interface that is «easier on the eyes and easier to use», recommendations in Explorer and the «Start menu», support for access keys for better security, Smart App Control, better support for external displays, live subtitles, etc.

In the list of the best features and as an argument for modernizing the OS, Microsoft also names… celebrity gossip. No kidding. It’s written on the official page:

«Widgets — are new in Windows 11. They help you keep up with everything you need to keep track of, including plans, weather, stocks, sports — even celebrity gossip.»

That’s a pretty interesting statement, considering how Microsoft allowed users to turn off news feeds in Widgets after a flood of complaints about low-quality, often even harmful, posts. But for those who love and seek out celebrity gossip, Windows 11 is a great choice. Although, in fact, there is also celebrity gossip in the «News & Interests» Windows 10 interface.

Source: neowin