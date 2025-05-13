Microsoft stops supporting Surface — list of nine models

One of the disadvantages of portable laptops and other portable devices is that it is difficult to update the operating system version without official support. Owners of these Microsoft Surface models will be able to rely only on themselves.

As you might guess, we are talking about termination of support for Windows 10 in the fall of 2025. Not all Surface devices meet the system requirements of Windows 11, so their users should think about the future. Microsoft has given notice warns about it — the company has compiled a list of models that will lose support.

More precisely, there are two lists: models that will be updated to Windows 11 and those that cannot be updated. The first one is larger and includes newer laptops:

Surface Book 2 (only with 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8350U or i7-8650U processor)

Surface Book 3

Surface Go 2

Surface Laptop 2

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro X

Surface Studio 2

Surface Hub 2S

Owners of models from the second list are not so lucky. Microsoft says that the best way out of this situation is to buy a brand new Copilot+ PC with a bunch of advantages. So, they will be left without support:

Surface Book (1st Gen)

Surface Book 2 (only with Intel Core i5-7300U)

Surface Go (1st Gen)

Surface Laptop (1st Gen)

Surface Pro (1st Gen)

Surface Pro 2

Surface Pro 3

Surface Pro 4

Surface Pro (5th Gen)

Surface Studio (1st Gen)

The company reminds that after October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free Windows 10 updates through Windows Update, technical assistance, or security patches. The laptops will still work, but with this circumstance in mind.