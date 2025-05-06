Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro and Laptop — the thinnest Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Plus and prices starting at $800

Microsoft has expanded its line of devices Copilot+ PC and announced two systems with 8-core processors at once Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. These new products have many common characteristics, but differ in form factor and display size. Thus, the company has created a 13-inch Surface Laptop and a 12-inch Surface Pro tablet.

In addition to the processor, both new products have 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The Surface Pro display is smaller, but better in other respects. It has a resolution of 2196×1464 pixels and supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz. At the same time, the 13-inch Surface Laptop display supports a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In both cases, touchscreen displays are used.

Another difference between the Surface Pro is that it supports Windows Hello through the camera, whereas a laptop uses a fingerprint scanner to identify itself. In addition, the tablet has an additional 10-megapixel camera on the back.

The new Surface Pro is smaller than the existing 13-inch model and has a fanless design. Microsoft calls it «the thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PC». The device weighs 680 g (without keyboard). The optional keyboard weighs about 120 g and costs from $149. The Surface Slim Pen stylus costs $129 separately. Another noticeable difference is the lack of a proprietary Surface Connect connector. Instead, USB Type-C is available for charging. In fact, two USB Type-C 3.2 ports are the only ports on the entire system.

The package will only include a USB Type-C charging cable — no power adapter. This is probably due to EU regulations that require the use of a single USB-C charging port for tablets, which means that a power adapter is not considered mandatory (as is the case with smartphones). To quickly charge the new Surface Pro, you need a charger with at least 45 watts.

These new Copilot+ PCs will go on sale on May 20, and business versions will begin shipping on July 22. The Surface Laptop with a 13.8-inch display will start at $999, and the 11th-generation Surface Pro will start at $799.99.

Surface Pro 10th generation and Surface Laptop 7th generationwhich debuted last year with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus (10 cores) processors, are still available at prices starting at $799.99. If the prices of these more powerful models do not rise, buyers who do not care about the thinnest and lightest cases may choose them. It is possible that the new 8-core models are more expensive due to Trump’s new customs duties, but Microsoft has not commented on this.

Source: tomshardware