Microsoft upgraded Copilot: now it «sees» the screen, communicates by voice and answers complex questions

Microsoft has unveiled a major update to its Copilot artificial intelligence, adding voice and image recognition capabilities.

Microsoft is significantly redesigning Copilot across all platforms — mobile, web, and Windows. The new interface is based on cards and resembles the solution developed by Inflection AI for its personalized AI assistant Pi.

The updated Copilot has a personalized Discover page that adapts to the user’s communication history. Over time, it will include useful search queries, tips, and relevant information.

One of the key innovations is Copilot’s voice capabilities. Users can now have a conversation with the AI assistant, ask it questions and interrupt it, just like they would with a real person.

Another important feature is Copilot Vision. It allows the AI assistant «to see» what the user is viewing on the webpage. Copilot can answer questions about the text, images, and other content that the user is viewing.

Microsoft has also introduced Copilot Daily, an audio news and weather roundup that Copilot reads in a voice like a newscaster. This feature uses content only from authorized news and weather sources.

The company improved Copilot’s ability to answer complex questions by new OpenAI models. The Think Deeper feature allows the assistant to spend more time answering questions and provide step-by-step explanations of complex issues. This feature is especially useful for comparing different options or analyzing complex situations. For example, a user can ask: «Should I move to New York or San Francisco?» and Copilot will provide a detailed analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of each city.

Think Deeper is currently in early development and is available as part of the new Copilot Labs feature. This is an experimental platform where users can test new features of the AI assistant and provide feedback to developers.

The updated Copilot is available in mobile apps for iOS and Android, on the website copilot.microsoft.com, and in the Windows app. Voice features are currently only available in English in a limited number of countries — New Zealand, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Source: The Verge