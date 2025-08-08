Microsoft Vice President: Windows 2030 will do without mouse and keyboard, voice and AI will control it

In the Windows 2030 Vision video, Microsoft’s vice president of enterprise and security discusses the technologies of the future.

David Weston believes that in a few years, mice and keyboards, which have been familiar to everyone for five decades, will become unnecessary. They will allegedly be replaced by voice-activated communication with artificial intelligence. He says that talking is a much more natural form of communication.

“The world of moving the mouse, pressing keys, and typing will seem as alien to the next generation as using DOS,” Weston says in the video.

The Microsoft functionary talks not only about the form, but also about the quality of work with computers. Humans will not only be able to naturally communicate with AI, but technology will expand their capabilities.

“I firmly believe that in five years, you will be able to hire a security expert, and in fact, there will be an AI agent under the hood. But the way you interact with it will be very similar to the way you interact with humans today,” Weston says.

According to the speaker, this will allow small and medium-sized businesses to access the level of security services currently available only to large enterprises. Weston says that the introduction of artificial intelligence save people from the production routine and will allow you to focus on really interesting and useful things.

And as if all this weren’t enough, Weston teases the audience with another sensation. His prediction of the main trends for the next five years is that “unlimited computing in the form of quantum technologies”.

Frankly speaking, the view of one of Microsoft’s executives seems to be somewhat detached from reality, and this applies not only to unlimited quantum computing. Yes, probably, the role of voice and AI will increasebut it is unlikely that they will deprive Windows of conventional data entry tools. There are many obstacles to this.

First, the vice president of enterprise and security should know that when a person says something, everyone around them hears it, and information security obviously suffers. Secondly, talking is simply disturbing to others. Imagine a large office or coworking space where everyone is constantly controlling devices with their voice. Another reason that participants in frequent meetings know about is that talking a lot is physically tiring. Some people can do it, such as teachers, but others can’t.

The least obvious obstacle: voice control is not really fast. Just tapping on an icon or other visual element is almost always faster than giving a voice command. And you don’t have to remember the item: you see it on the screen, even if you’ve never seen it before or even known about it. Just press — and the action is instantly performed. Speaking any word will almost certainly take longer. So it’s unlikely that traditional silent and fast input methods are in danger of disappearing.