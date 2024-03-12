Midjourney bans Stability AI employees after data theft attempt

At the beginning of the month, the service faced a 24-hour outage — allegedly due to «botnet activity» two accounts associated with a competitor company, Stability AI.

On March 2, Midjourney reported a prolonged outage on its Discord server, allegedly caused by «botnet activity», caused by employees of Stability AI (the creator of the Stable Diffusion neural network):

«Someone from Stability AI tried to steal all the clues and image pairs in the middle of the night on Saturday», — Citation a statement from The Verge.

As a result, Midjourney has blocked all Stability AI employees from using its «service for an indefinite period of time». The company is also introducing a new policy that prohibits the use of its neural network by employees of any company that engages in «aggressive automation» or causes service disruptions.

Emad Mostak, CEO of Stability AI wrote on X, which did not order its employees to take such actions and is currently investigating the situation. He also added that if the outage was caused by a Stability employee, it was unintentional and obviously not a DDoS attack by «. Midjourney founder David Holtz wrote to Mostak in the same thread that he had sent «some information to» to help with the internal investigation.