Midjourney is testing a function that will allow «to save» the image of a given character to generate future images

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

From now on, users can provide the neural network with a reference image of a person and set up the generation so that the next image looks the same.

Midjourney testing the Character Reference function, which will allow you to generate images with a «constant» character — in fact, you provide the neural network with an image reference, and it adheres to it in subsequent generations. In fact, this setting was in great demand, as the model could often produce several images with different appearances to the original version.

There are additional options for detailed customization — for example, Midjourney can be asked to save only the face, eye color, hair color, etc.

However, the feature is not intended to copy real people from photos and works best with characters created with Midjourney.

It is noted that Character Reference works with both Midjourney V6 and Niji6 models.


