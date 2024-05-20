Minisforum presents AtomMan X7 Ti — mini-PC with Core Ultra 9 185H, touchscreen display and OCuLink connector for external graphics cards for $669

Mini-PC manufacturer Minisforum has announced the preview of the AtomMan X7 Ti, a compact computer that can be considered a gaming machine. Its main features include a new powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, a touchscreen display with many options, and high-speed connection of external graphics cards via the OCuLink connector.

AtomMan X7 Ti is a new series of Minisforum PCs based on Intel Core Ultra processors. The model is available only with the flagship Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H processor, which has 16 cores with a frequency of up to 5.1 GHz. Minisforum says the processor can use up to 65 watts of power (TDP set by Intel is only 45 watts). The processor is also equipped with 8 Intel Xe graphics cores based on the Alchemist architecture (Xe-LPG).

Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti is equipped with features that are unusual for a typical mini-PC. It has a special stand that allows you to place the PC vertically. This is important because the computer has a 4″ touchscreen that allows you to monitor system performance and control device modes. The PC also has a built-in camera for video conferencing and support for Windows Hello face recognition.

The system is equipped with two 5 Gbit connectors and supports WiFi 7. It is possible to install a PCIe Gen4x4 drive in the M.2 2280 form factor up to 4 TB. There is an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, USB Type4 ports on the front and rear panels, as well as USB 2.0, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and an OCuLink connector.

OCuLink — is an interface for connecting graphics cards and other devices to PCI Express. The connector has a small form factor optimized for compact devices. It allows for 16GB/s (128Gbps) connectivity, which is faster than Thunderbolt 4.

Minisforum has announced that the X7 Ti will cost $669 for the base rjyasuehfws, with a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD available for $849. There is also a kit with a dock for Minisforum DEG1 GPU graphics cards. If the bundle, it costs $719 and $899 respectively for the two configurations mentioned.

Source: Minisforum, VideoCardz