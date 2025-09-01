Mistaken for a terrorist: police detain 16-year-old Resident Evil fan who created "too realistic" cosplay

A 16-year-old boy made a really realistic Resident Evil cosplay — but instead of likes, he received unwanted police attention. He also got a ride to the police station in handcuffs.

In London, on August 30, passers-by saw a man wearing a helmet, body armor, and holding an assault rifle on the street. They called the police, who arrived immediately. The suspect was thrown to the ground and arrested. But he was not a terrorist, but a Resident Evil fan.

The 16-year-old teenager’s story was as follows: he was just going to the London Anime & Gaming festival. He was carrying an MP5 — a fake with an orange tip, which is a standard feature for counterfeits. However, ordinary passersby did not know such nuances, and there were no Capcom fans among them. Otherwise, they would have recognized Hank — the Resident Evil character who wears a gas mask and a uniform with the Umbrella Corporation logo.

” 16-year-old boy remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm,” a police spokesman said.

British laws are strict here. Imitation firearms are not allowed to be carried in public without a good reason. Fakes cannot be produced or sold if they are too realistic. And the restrictions are even stricter for minors: they are not allowed to own fake pistols or assault rifles that look like real ones at all. The only exceptions are for theaters, movies, or reenactments.

The police will now have to determine how realistic the MP5 looked. If they find it too realistic, the teenager may face formal charges. We do not advise him to cosplay in the future on Leon Kennedy, who returns to the new Resident Evil installment. Because we will have to see them off the last major appearance of the character He explained to the police that he honestly did not want to harm anyone.

Source: Dexerto