Mitsubishi has created a budget crossover Destinator — 7 seats, 1.5-liter engine and a price of up to $30 thousand.

Against the backdrop of general hybridization and electrification, Mitsubishi has recently focused on practical solutions for the mass market. The company is already preparing to launch its own version of the Nissan Leaf and the updated Eclipse Cross based on Renault Scenic E-Tech. But not all new products are created within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The new Mitsubishi Destinator is an independent development that claims to be an affordable three-row family crossover with a gasoline engine.

Mitsubishi Destinator — is a production version of last year’s DST concept. The car looks quite modern for the budget segment. The new model is slightly shorter and narrower than the Outlanderbut taller. The length is 4680 mm, width — 1840 mm, height — 1780 mm, wheelbase — 2815 mm. The car has a ground clearance of 214 mm, and without the lower casing, the clearance increases to 244 mm.

The Destinator is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 161 hp and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). This crossover is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive. Despite the lack of all-wheel drive, the Destinator has driving modes for gravel, mud, and rain.

In order to save money Mitsubishi used a torsion beam rear suspension. At the same time, the company offers disc brakes on all four wheels and basic 18-inch alloy wheels. The design does not use any electric motors or batteries. This allowed not only to save money, but also to make the seven-seater car relatively light. Its weight is 1495 kg.

The interior features an 8-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment system screen. The manufacturer left physical buttons in the cabin. The second row of seats folds in a 40:20:40 ratio, the third — 50:50. Both rows can be folded into a flat floor, which significantly increases the cargo volume. Although this model belongs to the affordable segment, Mitsubishi did not skimp on options. The list of equipment includes a panoramic roof, Yamaha acoustics, 64-color interior lighting, USB ports in all three rows, and ventilation for rear passengers.

The official debut of the Mitsubishi Destinator will take place on July 23. The car will go on sale the same day. Its price is expected to be up to $30 thousand.

Source: motor1, mitsubishi-motors