Fans of portable consoles don’t get many chances to play on a top-of-the-line NVIDIA graphics card. This mod demonstrates why with its size.

Bilibili Qingchen DIY, a user of the Chinese social network Bilibili, has created a 12.5-inch console in the format of a portable console. The device looks massive, but it offers something that others don’t: a powerful processor and a laptop-level graphics card.

The system is based on the Tongfang chassis with a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX processor paired with with GeForce RTX 4090 mobile graphics card. Like top gaming laptops, the console can run games in 4K. They are played on a 12.5″ Dell IPS panel with the appropriate resolution. The laptop PC is equipped with 64 GB of DDR5-5600 memory, expandable, and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 NMVe SSD.

In fact, this is a laptop turned into a conditionally portable device (given its size) — the motherboard and cooling system are borrowed directly from a laptop. This simplified the design and allowed the modder to focus on the case and controller integration.

Above video the author demonstrated gaming sessions of God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, and Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K (the latter difficult for commercial models even at 1080p). Since the cooling system remained unchanged, the temperature of the video card was kept below 72 °C with a consumption of up to 174 W. For better performance, the “portable” device uses an external power supply, but has a built-in 50 Wh battery.

However, portable consoles still require specialized hardware. Technically, NVIDIA can adapt its future N1 processor for them. As you know, its versions for laptops and desktops are currently planned.

Sources: El Chapuzas Informatico, VideoCardz