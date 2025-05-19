Modders have brought back the skill system from the first game — and more than 200 new abilities to The Witcher 3

A modder under the nickname Gerwant has released a mod for The Witcher 3 that recreates the skill system from the first The Witcher.

The user has completely redesigned the hero’s leveling, bringing back the familiar «Bronze/Silver/Gold» talent structure. It’s not just a cosmetic update — the mod significantly changes the gameplay. This is not surprising, as the game has 13 skill trees and over 200 new abilities based on the original game.

Unlike The Witcher 3’s standard system, many skills are available right from the start. This means that Geralt’s development depends heavily on your decisions from the very early stages. Instead of a cool piece of equipment or a level, the player can immediately assemble a unique build — with a focus on swords, magic, or alchemy. The author explained that the emphasis is on strategic character development and the classic feel of the original game.

And this — mod is not the only way to refresh the third part. Here are a few other popular mods that will help you expand the game better:

First-person mod — changes the camera perspective;

HD Reworked Project — global texture remaster;

Characters Reworked Project — improves over 100 character models;

Mod to kill NPCs — allows you to kill any inhabitants of the game;

Combat redesign — changes animations, aiming, and dodging.

Download a mod that returns pumping from The Witcher 1, can be found at the link. In the meantime, CD Projekt Red is focused on creating The Witcher 4, which will have an independent story from the series and unique fighting style of Tsiri.

Source: DSOGaming