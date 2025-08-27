Modular Framework Laptop 16 received a variable NVIDIA RTX 5070

The Framework Laptop 16 modular laptop has received its first major update since of its launch. The 2025 model has been significantly improved — from key components to the cooling system and body.

The new configuration now uses a powerful new graphics card, AMD Ryzen AI processors, a G-Sync-enabled display, and a power adapter that Framework calls the world’s first 240W Type-C charger. At the same time, the base price has risen to $1499, which is $200 more expensive than the starting version of the original Laptop 16.

The biggest changes in the 2025 Laptop 16 Framework can be seen in the CPU and GPU pairing. While the original version was powered by an AMD Radeon RX 7700S, the laptop now has a discrete Nvidia RTX 5070 mobile graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR7 video memory. Framework claims that the new module with RTX 5070 provides a 30-40% increase in video game performance compared to the RX 7700S, while maintaining the same power consumption of —100W TGP.

Along with the GPU, the company has improved the module itself:

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The radiator is now installed with Honeywell’s phase-transfer material, which conducts heat better;

the new fan has an optimized blade geometry, which makes it more efficient in cooling the system;

the controller IC has been updated to reduce noise, but it still supports 100-watt TDP;

separately added the ability to transmit power and video signals via the rear Type-C port.

The key advantage is that the RTX 5070 module is also compatible with the original Laptop 16, giving users the opportunity to upgrade their GPU for the first time. However, it is not cheap — $699. For comparison, a module with RX 7700S is sold for $399.

For those who want to stick with Radeon, Framework has created an updated module with the second-generation RX 7700S. It has the same cooling system improvements as the RTX 5070, but costs significantly less — $449. This option is also compatible with both generations of Laptop 16.

In addition, the 2025 version offers two new processor options: Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 7 HX 350. These chips are based on the Zen 5 architecture and have more cores (especially in the flagship model). For comparison, the previous generation used Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS, both based on Zen 4 with eight cores. Framework notes that the new Ryzen AI processors operate with a stable thermal package of 45W TDP.

Another innovation is a 240W USB Type-C power supply that supports the USB-PD 3.1 standard. Framework claims to be the first to bring a laptop with a 180W Type-C adapter to the market (in the previous Laptop 16), and now expects to repeat the success with the 240W model.

This adapter allows the 2025 laptop to operate at maximum power without using the internal battery while connected to the network.

Other improvements

The built-in 165Hz display with a resolution of 2560×1600 now supports Nvidia G-Sync and connects to discrete graphics via a mux switch.

The camera has received an updated version of the second generation.

The aluminum top cover has been redesigned for greater rigidity.

The keyboard design has been updated.

Framework Laptop 16 remains the only one in its class modular laptop a large form factor that can be customized from scratch. The 2025 update has significantly improved performance, especially at the GPU level.