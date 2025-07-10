Mondays are really bad for health, — scientists

Many people on Mondays feel increased stress, lethargy, anxiety. A new study by scientists shows that Mondays can actually be harmful to health.

A large-scale study of elderly people in England has shown, that the anxiety people experience on Mondays has a stressful effect on the body. Participants, who reported feeling constantly anxious on Mondays, had elevated levels of cortisol in their bodies even 2 months after the study was completed. Their cortisol levels were significantly higher, than people, who felt anxious on any other day during the week. It didn’t matter whether these people were working or retired.

The study was conducted by sociologist Tarani Chandola from the University of Hong Kong. He analyzed data on 3,500 people over the age of 50. Participants were asked, how anxious they felt on Sunday and how the day turned out.

In addition, hair samples were taken from the participants to monitor cortisol levels, as hair stores information about the levels of certain chemicals and hormones in the body. Hair grows about 1 cm per month. A short strand can demonstrate accumulated cortisol levels.

People, who felt anxious on Mondays, had 23% higher cortisol levels than those who did not consider Mondays to be anything special. This relationship held true even after controlling for factors such as age, gender, medication, and hair color. The researchers concluded that increased level of stress on Mondays may be biologically based, as chronic cortisol dysregulation creates long-term risks for the cardiovascular system.

«Mondays act as a cultural «stress amplifier». For some older people, the transition to a new week triggers a cascade of biological reactions that last for months. It’s not about the job, but about how deeply Mondays are ingrained in our stress physiology, even after we’ve finished our careers», — explains Professor Tarani Chandola.

If a person regularly experiences anxiety on Mondays, it can develop into chronic stress, which can cause a number of health problems. It can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and weaken the immune system.

Previous studies have shown that heart attacks occurred more often on Mondays. In addition, it was found that cortisol levels on Mondays and Tuesdays were generally higher than on other days.

The analysis of cortisol in hair showed that the effects of stress on Mondays persist for months. In this regard, scientists advise maintaining regular physical activity, being conscious, and switching to a healthy diet.

On the eve of Monday, it is better to turn Sunday evening into a time for peace and relaxation. It is advisable to avoid spending time in front of a computer, TV or smartphone. It is better to do all the auxiliary preparations for Monday in advance. You can go for a walk, take a bath, listen to your favorite music, or do something else to send your brain a signal, that the weekend doesn’t have to end in tension.

In addition, experts do not recommend starting Monday with the most difficult tasks. Chronic fear of Mondays may be a sign that you need to reconsider your workload, workplace, or lifestyle.

The results of the study were published in the journal Journal of Affective Disorders