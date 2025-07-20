Monobank has created a skin card in honor of Usyk’s victory — available only today

In honor of Oleksandr Usyk’s remarkable fifth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois, Monobank created a skin in the style of the Ukrainian Air Force messages.

That night at Wembley Stadium in London, Oleksandr Usyk put Daniel Dubois on the floor several times and gained a knockout victory in the fifth round. The Ukrainian boxer collected all the belts for the third time and became the absolute world heavyweight champion at the age of 38.

Usyk called the decisive punch, after which Dubois did not recover, the «Ivan». It looks like a classic hook, but has some differences. The boxer’s team came up with the punch back in 2018, since then Oleksandr has had two early victories, and this was the first time he used it.

«We were preparing combinations. The name of the punch is — «Ivan». The left hook — is like this [shows], and this [shows] — «Ivan». This is a Ukrainian name. Ivan — is a big guy. He lives in the village, walks around, huge, a Cossack: «What’s your name?» — «My name is Ivan»,” Usyk said at a press conference after the fight.

Monobank prepared pleasant «punch» to the boxer’s fans in the form of bank card scan. It is made in the style of a message from the Ukrainian Air Force, but instead of downed Russian drones and missiles, it reports double «downings» of Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois.

This is not the first such skin from Monobank. In December last year, the bank released similar design for the card in honor of the second Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Tyson Fury. But the new skin is available for one day only – today, July 20. So hurry up and order it.