Monobank warned of possible problems due to P2P transactions with cryptocurrencies

One of Monobank’s clients thought that income from the sale of cryptocurrency in Ukraine (P2P) was still unregulated. Therefore, massive P2P exchanges can qualify as entrepreneurial activity and the bank has the right to suspend or block cards after P2P transactions, request confirmation of the origin of funds and explanations of the purpose of the transfers. For example, one of our clients recently received such a message.

In fact, this rule is not new and applies to all Ukrainian banking institutions.

In Monobank ITC.ua reported that no new rules or restrictions were introduced. However, the NBU’s ban on the purchase of quasi-cash (including cryptocurrencies) in national currency is still in effect. Starting from April 21, 2023, the purchase of quasi-cash currency is possible only with currency cards in the equivalent of UAH 100 thousand per month in accordance with NBU Resolution No. 18. The same rules apply to P2P transactions.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: Dev.ua